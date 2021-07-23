$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.