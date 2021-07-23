Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $42.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,473 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.