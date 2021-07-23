Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,896,000 after acquiring an additional 976,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.