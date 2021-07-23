Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.
In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,896,000 after acquiring an additional 976,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
