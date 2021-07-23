Marlin (POND) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $39.07 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,492.67 or 1.00067628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.