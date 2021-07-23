Del Taco Restaurants Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,689 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,086% compared to the average volume of 123 call options.

TACO opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $349.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

TACO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

