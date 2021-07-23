Hydrofarm Holdings Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,706 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 858% compared to the typical volume of 491 call options.

Shares of HYFM opened at $48.54 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -323.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

