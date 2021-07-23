Herman Miller, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Herman Miller has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Herman Miller has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Herman Miller stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

