Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE PFD opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $20.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.