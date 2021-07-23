38,625 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cognex by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

