25,000 Shares in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,686,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,832,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,402,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,860,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,916,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

