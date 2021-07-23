Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 528.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Select Medical worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

