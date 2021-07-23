Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 12,246 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,264 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.