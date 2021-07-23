10,000 Shares in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CA Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAHC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAHC stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

