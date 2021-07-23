Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $38.97 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $694.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

