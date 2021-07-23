Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.70 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$46,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,690. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,700,670.40. Insiders sold 42,200 shares of company stock valued at $368,020 in the last three months.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

