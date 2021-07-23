Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Greenlane Renewables stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
