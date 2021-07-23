HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of HLE opened at €57.84 ($68.05) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a one year high of €61.90 ($72.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

