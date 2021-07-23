Piper Sandler Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $38.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

