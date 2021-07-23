ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 33 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 29.92.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

