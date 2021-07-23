NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,690,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.