Sentinel Chain (SENC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,548.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $181,580.20 and $18,548.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.70 or 0.00871715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SENC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

