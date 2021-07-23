EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for EXFO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on EXFO from C$5.96 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EXF opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$427.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. EXFO has a 1 year low of C$3.38 and a 1 year high of C$8.77.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

