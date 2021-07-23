FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issued By DA Davidson

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

