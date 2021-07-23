Man Group plc Buys 104,939 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 252.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Energizer were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Energizer by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Energizer by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 150.19 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.