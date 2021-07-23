Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

