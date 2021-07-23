Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $5,174,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.