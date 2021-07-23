BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.82. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its position in BRF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

