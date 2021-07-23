Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 373.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nordson by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $226.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

