Man Group plc Sells 111,385 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 69.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,385 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Societe Generale raised their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

