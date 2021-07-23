Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 117,151 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,458 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 275,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter.

FLQL stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58.

