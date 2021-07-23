Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGR opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.09.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $331,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,787. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

