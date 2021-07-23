comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the period. comScore accounts for approximately 1.7% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of comScore worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

comScore stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $336.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

