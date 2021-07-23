Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 870,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,161,000 after purchasing an additional 200,658 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83.

