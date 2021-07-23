PDT Partners LLC Invests $74,000 in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE:LCI opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

