JS Capital Management LLC Invests $928,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

