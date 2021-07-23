John Oyler Sells 43,695 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,713,725.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $321.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $204.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BeiGene by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

