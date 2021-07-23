Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 358.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

