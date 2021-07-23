Mark P. Marron Sells 4,446 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark P. Marron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00.

ePlus stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

