Investors Buy High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,773 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the typical volume of 304 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $32.68 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $441.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 74,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

