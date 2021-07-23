O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw Sells 831 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $609.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $612.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

