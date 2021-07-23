Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $301.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.90. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $8,068,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

