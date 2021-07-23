Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE:MC opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

