Town Centre Securities’ (TOWN) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of £72.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.69.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

