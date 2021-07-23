FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Cut by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Oppenheimer currently has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $157.00 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $86.53 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.02.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,322 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

