Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 17,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 966% compared to the typical volume of 1,688 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.47. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $1,794,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $1,573,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

