Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 73.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,897 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Rollins by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rollins by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 66,309 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

