Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

