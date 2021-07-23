Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 54,446 Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,257,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of BSBE opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $26.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.