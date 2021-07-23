Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,708,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,488,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,991,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,186,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,131,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

