Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,901 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

